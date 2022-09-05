Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Below, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $129.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.