Head to Head Review: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) vs. Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Finward Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $88.06 million 2.15 $14.66 million $1.29 15.36 Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.38 $14.96 million $3.53 10.43

Analyst Recommendations

Finward Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.05%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 14.06% 6.63% 0.53% Finward Bancorp 18.35% 9.21% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. It operates through twenty-five full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.