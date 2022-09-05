Financial Contrast: American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) & Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Shared Hospital Services and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Castle Biosciences has a consensus target price of $58.86, suggesting a potential upside of 110.28%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 5.45% 4.72% 2.60% Castle Biosciences -40.37% -9.81% -8.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Castle Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.93 $190,000.00 $0.17 15.76 Castle Biosciences $94.08 million 7.82 -$31.29 million ($1.75) -15.99

American Shared Hospital Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castle Biosciences. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Castle Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.