TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.