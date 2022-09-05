Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $19.80

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 133.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 209.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

