Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.4 %

Stellantis Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

