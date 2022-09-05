Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $2.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $294.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

