PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $317,083.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after buying an additional 4,662,036 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth about $1,415,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWSC stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.