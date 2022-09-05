Brokerages Set Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Target Price at $2,147.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,147.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RKWBF shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.75. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $192.37 and a 12-month high of $486.71.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

