Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $57.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $763.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

