Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Target Price at C$16.34

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE SIA opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. The firm has a market cap of C$954.99 million and a PE ratio of 37.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.07. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.32 and a 52 week high of C$15.93.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$176.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

