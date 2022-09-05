Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) PT at $24.17

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

MLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

MLNK stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.85.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,597 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in MeridianLink by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,878,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,325,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

