iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$84.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE IAG opened at C$69.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.41. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$85.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$241.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 9.1899995 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total value of C$69,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,925,087.30.

About iA Financial

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.