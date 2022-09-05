Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $112.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.56.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $82,685.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $7,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $82,685.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

DUOL opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Duolingo will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.