Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) PT at $7.67

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $755.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 223.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 709,053 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Riskified by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 27.1% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 916,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Riskified by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,273 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.