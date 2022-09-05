ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $8.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

ThredUp Price Performance

ThredUp stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

