Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $20.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.33. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $212,600.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,173,743.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 356,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,611. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.