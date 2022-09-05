Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) PT at C$29.89

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$19.02 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.16.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

About Barrick Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.