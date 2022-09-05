The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,850.00.

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $41.28 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

