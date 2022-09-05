Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Stock Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $13.24 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

Acadian Timber Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.2263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%.

(Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.