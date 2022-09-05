FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Shares of ERF opened at $15.55 on Monday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

