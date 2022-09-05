Littelfuse, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

LFUS opened at $227.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.79 and a 200-day moving average of $250.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

