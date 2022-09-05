Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $377.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

