Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 241,498 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 558,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,282,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.