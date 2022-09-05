Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$2.40 at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.16.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

MOZ opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.13. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.89 million and a P/E ratio of -40.29.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,425. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 over the last quarter.

About Marathon Gold

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.