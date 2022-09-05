Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report released on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
