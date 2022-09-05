Brokerages Set Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Target Price at $9.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EARN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

