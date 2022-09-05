WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

WPP Price Performance

LON:WPP opened at GBX 743.20 ($8.98) on Friday. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,351.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 815.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 928.51.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at WPP

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

