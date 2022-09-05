OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $2.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens lowered shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $0.76 on Friday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,650,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,883.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,500. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.