Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives $177.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HVRRY stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

