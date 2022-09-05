Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives $177.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Hannover Rück Price Performance
HVRRY stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
