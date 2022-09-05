FY2022 EPS Estimates for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered by Analyst

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for VNET Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for VNET Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VNET Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday.

VNET stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $723.99 million, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VNET Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,344,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,918 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,329,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 426,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

