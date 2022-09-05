Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $53.86 Average PT from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $117,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

