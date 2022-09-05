Analysts Set Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) PT at $87.00

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $37,279,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,799,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 663.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 77,674 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

