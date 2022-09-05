Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Target Price at $63.38

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOSSY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

