Brokerages Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target at $26.17

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

CDRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get Cadre alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDRE opened at $24.94 on Friday. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $931.06 million and a P/E ratio of -103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.