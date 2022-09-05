BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
BlackBerry Stock Performance
BlackBerry stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.45. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.