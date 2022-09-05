BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.45. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.