Brokerages Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target at $92.17

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

