Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$3.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.60.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$586.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.56 and a 1-year high of C$10.87.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

