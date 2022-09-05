Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $53.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

