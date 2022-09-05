Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

SENX stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £11.76 million and a P/E ratio of 95.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.50. Serinus Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 23 ($0.28).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,820 ($10,657.32).

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

