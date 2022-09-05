Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($65.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.