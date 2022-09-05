Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,916.50 ($35.24).

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,833 ($34.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,146.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,966.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,909.11. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26).

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Bunzl

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

