Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 173 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 82.20 ($0.99) on Friday. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £158.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.44.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

