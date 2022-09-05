Barclays Boosts Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 175

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Shares of LON JSG opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.66. The stock has a market cap of £428.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4,810.00. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Insider Activity

About Johnson Service Group

In related news, insider Peter Egan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($32,986.95).

(Get Rating)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.