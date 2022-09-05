Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAY stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

