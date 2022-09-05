GameStop (GME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. GameStop has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of -0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

