GameStop (GME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2022

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. GameStop has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of -0.85.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

