NIO (NIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. NIO has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.
NIO Stock Performance
NYSE:NIO opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.98. NIO has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NIO by 33.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 459.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.