NIO (NIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NYSE:NIO opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.98. NIO has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NIO by 33.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 459.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

