Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance at $(0.12)-$(0.10) EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Yext by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Yext by 164.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

