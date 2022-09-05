Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.