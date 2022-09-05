GameStop (GME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GME opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. GameStop has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $63.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $622,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

